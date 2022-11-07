We have amazing news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Amazon’s latest deals will help you get a new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for as low as $525 after receiving a 42 percent discount. These savings are available on the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. This model usually sells for $900, but today’s offer will help you save $374 on your purchase. Of course, you can also go for the 128GB storage model that packs the same processor and RAM under the hood. However, this model sells for $440 after a 20 percent discount, which means you only get to save $108.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a fantastic option for those looking to get a new laptop on a budget, as it includes a sleek and lightweight design, a 12.3-inch PixelSense touch display, and other great features. View at Amazon

Of course, we have more amazing deals for you to choose from, including the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which now comes with a $1,900 price tag after receiving a 21 percent discount. This model features a 15-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i78 processor, a whopping 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. This model usually sells for $2,400, but today’s offer will help you get one and save $500. You can also opt for another version with AMD’s Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage model. This variant now goes for $1,400 after seeing a $300 discount.

And suppose that’s still too much for your budget. In that case, you can also consider going for a more affordable Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, which currently sells for $662 after receiving a 17 percent discount. This model comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you can also check out the 128GB storage variant. This model usually sells for $700, but you can get one for $600 thanks to a 14 percent discount. However, you will have to wait quite a bit to get your hands on one, as they usually ship within one to two months.