We’re wrapping up today’s offers with one of the coolest foldable phones on the market, as you can now purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $580. This is indeed not the latest model around, but it is still an attractive alternative that’s just gotten better thanks to an insane 42 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $580 $1000 Save $420 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display, a small 1.9-inch cover screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, dual-12MP cameras, and much more. $580 at Amazon

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 might not be as flashy as the new iteration, but it is still one of the best foldable smartphones you can get in 2023. This model normally sells for $1,000, but today’s offers will let you take one home for $580, which means you get to score $420 in instant savings. This will get you a new and unlocked model with 128GB of internal storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

You can use those great savings to get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, as it’s also on sale and now available for as low as $329 when you go for the smaller 43mm model, which comes with an 18 percent discount, representing $70 in instant savings. Or get the 47mm variant for $359 with 17 percent savings. And if you’re interested in other options, you can also check out the Garmin Venu 3S in Slate with a Stainless Steel Bezel and a 13 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $392, which gets you more than $55 in instant savings.