Amazon’s latest offers will get you great savings on some of Samsung’s best laptops. The best savings come with the Galaxy Book2 Pro Laptop, which now sells for $740 after receiving a huge 41 percent discount. This 2022 model is still a solid option in 2023, as it comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a Silver color job that will make it stand out anywhere you take it.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro $740 $1250 Save $510 The Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at just $1,049 for the 13-inch model, powered by the Intel i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. It's available in Silver and Graphite colors, and it's an ultra-portable and lightweight laptop. $740 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro is an excellent option for those looking to get a portable yet powerful laptop, as it comes in at less than two pounds, making it one of the company’s thinnest and lightest laptops. It also packs a beautiful 15.6-inch AMOLED display that’s up to 33 percent brighter than most displays.

However, if you want a more contemporary option, you can get the 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro business laptop that sells for $1,150 after receiving a 21 percent discount. This option features an Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a graphite color option that looks just gorgeous. And if you want a more affordable alternative, you can get the Silver variant with a larger 15.6-inch display with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core i7 chip for $850.