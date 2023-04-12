We start today’s deals with one of the hottest foldable devices on the market, as Amazon’s latest offers will get you a 22 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This excellent Android device launched in August last year with a $1,800 price tag, but you can currently take one home and save $400 if you act fast.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now available for just $1,400 at Amazon.com. This excellent deal comes just eight months after the phone’s initial release, which means that you will still have more than enough time to enjoy it before you feel the need to upgrade to its successor. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts with 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a large foldable 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with stylus support, a 6.2-inch cover display that includes the same tech as the one inside, a 4,400mAh battery and support for 25W fast charging, and more.

You also get an excellent camera that will let you capture 4K video and photos, even in low light, thanks to its primary 50MP Wide camera sensor, but you also get to play with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3X Optical Zoom. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also packs a 10MP selfie shooter on the cover display and a 4MP under-display camera that isn’t necessarily impressive. Still, it will be pretty convenient when making video calls.

And if you want a more affordable alternative. Remember that you can also opt for the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 4, which now sells for $960 after receiving a 9 percent discount, and the best part is that you can take advantage of this deal on any of its four different color options. This device packs 256GB storage space, but you can also get the 128GB storage model for $900, a better alternative for anyone on a budget.