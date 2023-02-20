We start today’s deals with excellent news for anyone interested in leaving TVs behind in favor of a new projector for their entertainment, as Amazon’s latest deals will get you up to 39 percent savings on the new Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector and other fantastic products that will help you enjoy a more cinematic experience.

Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector The Hisense PX1 TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector features a crisp and sharp 4K image, tons of brightness that will reach up to 2,000 Lumens, 30W Dolby Atmos sound to provide clear speech, crisp highs, and booming lows, and other great features.

The Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector sells for just $1,998 after receiving a massive 39 percent discount at Amazon.com. This amazing product usually sells for $3,300, meaning you can score more than $1,300 in savings if you decide to take advantage of this deal. The Hisense PX1 4K projector will deliver a bright and clear image with its 2,000 Lumens, which can go up to 130 inches of the display area. It is a fantastic option for gaming and watching your favorite shows or movies, and the best part is that you don’t need to look for other accessories, as it comes packed with 30W Dolby Atmos sound to provide clear speech, crisp highs and booming lows.

Suppose you’re looking for more options or maybe a more budget-friendly alternative. In that case, I must recommend you check out the Emotn N1 Netflix Officially Licensed Portable Projector, which now sells for $350 thanks to a $50 on-page coupon. This new projector is amazing for your living room or for those who want to take their entertainment on the go. It features native 1080P full HD clarity, 500 ANSI Lumens, a maximum projection size of 120 inches, super fast ToF Auto Focus and Auto Keystone Correction, Dolby Audio, two 5W speakers for decent sound, and wired or wireless connectivity.

Of course, you can also check out other options from Anker, which include the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater Projector selling for just $1,100 after the latest $500 savings, or get the more affordable Anker NEBULA Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector for just $280 with $20 savings.