LG may be out of the smartphone business, but it keeps going strong in other markets, including laptops, where the company has several unique choices. LG’s options are excellent for anyone looking for a powerful beast in a slim and sexy-looking design. However, today’s best option could be the LG gram 14, as Amazon’s latest deals help you make this product even more compelling with a 37 percent discount.

Amazon sells the 2022 version of the LG Gram 14 for just $944, which translates to a massive $556 discount. This great and powerful laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 14-inch IPS display, and other great features. The LG Gram 14Z90Q Ultra Lightweight Laptop usually sells for $1,500, making it a compelling alternative for anyone looking for a new Windows laptop.

However, you will also find interesting deals on LG’s larger laptops, as the LG gram 16 2-in-1 Tablet Laptop is now available for $1,100 after scoring a $500 discount that translates to 31 percent savings. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. If you don’t want the convertible design, you can also opt for the more conventional LG gram 16 Ultra Lightweight Laptop, which sells for $1,000 after receiving a $450 discount. Again, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a smaller 256GB NVMe SSD.

You can also consider going for a device with a smaller display and a more compact design. If that’s the case, you should also consider checking today’s savings on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which still sells for $620 after scoring a $160 discount. This model comes with an 11-inch display, Wi-Fi only support, and more. Or go for the larger and more affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which now sells for $550 after a $50 discount.