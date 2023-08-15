We start today’s offers with excellent options for anyone looking to purchase a new pair of earphones. First, the Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones are now available for just $128 after receiving a very compelling 36 percent discount. These wireless earbuds normally sell for $200, which means you get to score more than $70 in instant savings.

Sony Linkbuds S $128 $200 Save $72 The new Sony LinkBuds S comes with an up to 6 hours of battery life, and 20 hours with the charging case. It features ANC and Ambient Sound features, and it has a noticeable improvement in sound quality compared to other competitive wireless earbuds. $128 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Sony’s Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones come in three different color options, White, Black, and Earth Blue, and the best part is that this deal is available in every single variant. They come with great noise canceling with smart features and settings to automatically adjust sound settings to provide the best sound for every user and on every occasion. They’re also ultra small and light, so wearing them all day long won’t be a problem. However, you may want to have your charging case close, as these will go for up to 6 hours by themselves, but you get up to 20 hours of battery life with the quick-charging case that will give you 60 minutes of playback after a 5-minute charge.

Suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, you can also consider picking up the All-new Echo Buds, now available for $38 thanks to a 25 percent discount. And if you’re an Apple user, you should also consider picking up a new pair of Apple’s Gen 3 AirPods that come in at $140, thanks to a 17 percent discount. Finally, the Marshall Motif True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are also on sale, and you can pick up a pair for just $149 thanks to the latest 26 percent discount.