I don’t know about you, but getting a large smart TV has been one of my dreams since I was a little kid. You get a more cinematic experience, and it’s also better for enjoying your favorite sports, games, and more. Indeed, they can be a bit pricey, but today’s latest offers will help you get a massive 85-inch QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV for just $5,000, thanks to a massive Discover Samsung week discount.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B The Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV is one of the most impressive smart TVs to launch in 2022. It features a bezel-less design, and comes in three sizes. It has a gorgeous 8K panel, supporting HDR content, 3D surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and more. If you have the budget and want the best home cinema experience, this is it. See at Samsung

Discover Samsung is one of Samsung’s best and hottest sales events of the year, as we get one week of killer deals, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more on sale. Today’s best offer will get you instant $3,500 savings on the 85-inch 2022 model of the QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, which translates to 41 percent off. This model normally sells for $8,500, but you can pick one up for just $5,000, and it’s great considering everything you get with your purchase.

The QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV arrives with a nearly edge-to-edge screen that will deliver exceptional detail thanks to Samsung’s Mini LEDs and its Quantum Matrix Technology Pro. This also means you will get outstanding lifelike colors and a spectacular cinematic experience with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast. You can also add surround sound of Dolby Atmos built right into the TV for a superb audio experience. And remember that all of your content will be processed by an AI-powered 8K processor that uses 20 neural networks to deliver 8K upscaling and more.

Of course, you can also opt for the smaller 75 and 65-inch options, selling for $4,300 and $3000 after receiving $2,200 and $2,000 savings, respectively. But there’s another way to save on this 85-inch smart TV. You can head over to Amazon.com, where it sells for $4,998 with a cord-cutting bundle with a DirecTV stream device, which is great.

Other deals will save you up to $50 on the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which comes with a $30 discount and a free silicone case cover with your purchase. Or pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and save up to $150 on your purchase, plus a free Galaxy Smart Tag with the Galaxy Watch5 Series Golf Edition.