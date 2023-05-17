Dell is one of the most popular brands in the PC business, as they’re well known for their excellent products, quality materials, elegant design, and more. The Dell XPS 17 9720 laptop is a great example of why this company excels and is an excellent choice for anyone looking to purchase a new laptop. The best part is that it’s currently receiving a very attractive discount at Amazon.com, where you can get one for just $1,800.

Dell XPS 17 9720 The Dell XPS 17 9720 comes with a 17-inch UHD+ touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, WiFi 6, and other great features. $1,800 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will get you $350 instant savings on a new Dell XPS 17 9720 laptop. This will get you a new and large laptop with a 17-inch UHD+ touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, WiFi 6, and other great features that make it an excellent option for creators or for those who like to game occasionally. It normally sells for $2,150, but today’s 16 percent savings will drop its price tag to $1,800.

Suppose you want a more affordable option. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 laptop, which sells for $1,100 after receiving $100 savings. This model comes with a smaller 14-inch 2.2K display, an Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, making it a better option for those constantly on the move.

You can also check out the latest deals on MSI’s Optix G32CQ4 E2 QHD 32-inch gaming monitor, which now costs $270 thanks to an 18 percent discount. This model has a 1500R curvature, non-glare display, 1ms response times, 170Hz refresh rates, and more. And if you want a better option, you can also consider getting the MSI Optix MPG321QRF-QD, selling for $380 thanks to a 14 percent discount.