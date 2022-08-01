Score 33 percent savings on the Apple TV 4K

Amazon’s latest deals will make several Apple fans happy and anyone looking to get their hands on a new Apple TV 4K, as it is now available for just $120.

The latest deals on the Apple TV 4K will let you score amazing savings on this product which comes with 32GB of internal storage space. The Apple TV 4K usually sells for $179, which means that the latest 33 percent discount will let you take one home while keeping $59 in your wallet. In addition, this device arrives with support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity support and a Touch Control that will help you stream all of your favorite content.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Apple TV 4K will deliver immersive, room-filling sound thanks to Dolby Atmos, 4K, HDR with Dolby Vision, and all the power of Apple’s A12 Bionic chip to provide an outstanding media experience. And don’t worry, you will also be able to stream content from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

Of course, you can also opt for more affordable streaming products, as the Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming devices are also on sale. For instance, you can get the Fire TV 4K streaming device with the latest Alexa Voice Remote for $40, as it currently receives a $10 discount that represents 20 percent savings.

Apple TV 4K Apple’s 2021 Apple TV 4K is the perfect complement for Apple users who want to enjoy their favorite streaming services at home. It delivers an outstanding media experience and supports the most popular streaming services available.

However, there’s an even better option, as you can purchase a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $35. Savings won’t appear immediately on the product’s landing page. Instead, you must remember to add promo code ADDFTV at checkout to receive a $20 discount. In other words, you would be able to get a more powerful, faster, and better overall product for just $35. However, this deal will only let you pick up one unit, so keep that in mind. And believe me, you can definitely tell the difference between the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV Stick 4K version.

And if you’re still looking for more options, you can also check out the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which sells for $39 after a $10 discount, or get a more powerful Roku Ultra 2022 4K for $87 after receiving a 13 percent discount that will get you around $12 savings.