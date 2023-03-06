We are wrapping up today’s deals with a killer deal for any Samsung fan looking to upgrade their laptop. First, the 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey laptop is selling for just $999. You will not see any savings applied on the product page, but remember that this product usually sells for $1,300, meaning that you can score more than $300 in instant savings.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Samsung's Galaxy Book Odyssey featured an Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and more. See at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB storage space, and 16GB RAM, and yes, you also get NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which means that it will also run most of your favorite games without an issue. Plus, you get real-time performance checks, fan-speed optimization, and custom game settings for each gaming genre. You can also get the 8GB RAM version, as it now sells for $1,100 thanks to a 21 percent discount which will basically get you the same $300 savings but a less powerful battle station.

You can also opt for the Galaxy Book2 Pro, now selling for $1,250 with 14 percent savings, representing $200 savings. This 2022 model also features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space, but don’t expect a beast in the graphics section.

A more affordable option comes with a renewed version of the Galaxy Book Pro, selling for just $699 with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a 15.6-inch AMOLED screen, and a long-lasting battery. This option usually costs $970, so you would get more than $270 in savings.

You can use these crazy savings to help you pick up a new 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G50A Series WQHD Gaming Monitor, as it now sells for just $350 after receiving a 30 percent discount. It will let you enjoy your games on a larger canvas with 165Hz refresh rates and 1ms response times. You also get G-Sync, HDR10, and more. And make your gaming setup look even better with Govee’s RGBIC Gaming Light Bars H6047, which now sell for $70 after you add the on-page coupon that will get you $20 savings, or get the more affordable Govee Smart Light Bars for just $50 with a $10 discount.