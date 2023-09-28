We start today’s offers with excellent savings for audiophiles, as the beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Copper Headphones are now available for just $599 after receiving a $300 price drop, which explains why you won’t see any savings applied on the product’s landing page. However, these powerful headphones normally sell for $900, which makes them one of the best wireless headphones you can get today.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Copper Bluetooth Headphones arrive with several cool features that make them worthy of all the praise, starting with 30 hours of battery life, a responsive touchpad that will let you control your music, and support for aptX HD, AAC, and aptX Ll to make your music feel even better.

Of course, there are other, more affordable alternatives you can get if you want to enjoy music to the max, starting with the Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-The-Ear Audiophile Headphones, which now sell for $168 thanks to a 27 percent discount, and if you’re more interested in enjoying outstanding audio with your favorite shows, movies and sports, I suggest you check out the Sennheiser RS 175 RF Wireless Headphone System that goes for $200 thanks to a 29 percent discount, which translates to $80 in instant savings.

And don’t worry gamers, we haven’t forgotten about you, and neither has beyerdynamic, as the company has recently announced the new beyerdynamic MMX 200 Wireless Gaming Headset that sells for $249 on both its Gray and Black color variants. They’re not on sale, but they’re still an excellent option thanks to their 35 hours of battery life, dynamic 40mm high-performance drivers that deliver powerful bass, clear mids, and detailed highs, which will create powerful sound and an excellent gaming experience thanks to their closed design. And if you’re on a tight budget, I also suggest you check out the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset, which now sells for just $100 thanks to a massive 50 percent discount.