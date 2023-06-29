Amazon’s latest offers have an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their battle stations, as the Razer Blade 15 currently counts a huge 30 percent discount. This beast usually sells for $3,000, but you can pick one up for $2,122, which means you get to score more than $880 in instant savings.

Razer Blade 15 $2112 $3000 Save $888 The Razer Blade 15 arrives with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a large 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates. $2112 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 comes packed with a potent 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, a gorgeous 15.6-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics to run anything you throw at it. The best part is that you can also opt for more affordable variants, which can go for as low as $1,961 with 22 percent savings. This model will get you the same 1TB storage space, 16GB RAM, monitor, and more, but you will only get to enjoy NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

Of course, you can also consider picking up a new ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop for $1,600 with the latest 22 percent discount. This versatile and powerful laptop is also a great option for those looking for a gaming machine or a tool to start creating content. It has a 15.6-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i9 chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and $450 instant savings.

And if that’s still now enticing enough, you can also consider picking up a new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro for $1,089 with 25 percent instant savings. This model arrives with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and other cool features.

You may also want to add a new Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock to your cart, as it is always great to have a docking station to make any laptop a better productivity tool. This recently announced dock comes in at $350, but you can take one home for just $280 with promo code TB4, available until July 6th, so hurry and take advantage of this cool offer.