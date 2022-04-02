We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Score $250 savings on the GIGABYTE G5 GD, and other great gaming products

By Samuel Martinez April 2, 2022, 2:35 pm
We kick off the weekend with a beautiful selection of gaming deals that start with the GIGABYTE G5 GD-51US123SH gaming laptop that is currently receiving a 25 percent, which translates to $250 savings. This will help you get your new laptop for $749, which is rather great. This laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display with 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. And if you’re looking for something a bit more potent, you can get the GD-51US123SH version with Windows 10 for $982 after receiving a 15 percent discount.

The GIGABYTE A5 K1 is another excellent option to consider, especially if you’re more interested in purchasing a new laptop with an AMD processor under the hood. This model comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display with 240Hz refresh rates, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and more for $1,249 after scoring an 11 percent discount, which represents $150 savings. You can also opt for the GIGABYTE A7 K1, which sells for $1,299 after a $50 discount. This model features the same internals, but you get a larger 17.3-inch display with 144Hz refresh rates.

Moving on to other brands, we find the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop selling for $2,340 after receiving a $259.99 discount that stands for 10 percent savings. This model features an Intel Core i7 processor, a 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. We have also spotted some savings on the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, which now sells for $210 after scoring a $40 discount. This laptop features an 11.6-inch HD touch display, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and other nice features. It’s not a gaming beast, but at least it will help you get school work done.

