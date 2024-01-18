We’re wrapping up today’s best deals selection with several deals available on Anker’s Nebula projectors, starting with the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector, now with a 25 percent discount, immediately translating to $500 in instant savings. This powerful and portable home theater projector features Android 10, autofocus, and auto keystone correction, and the best part is that it will deliver a 2,200 ANSI lumen image, meaning that you will also be able to enjoy your favorite content even during sunny days if you have the proper setup.

Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector $1500 $2000 Save $500 The Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector comes with Android 10, autofocus, and auto keystone correction, and the best part is that it will deliver a 2,200 ANSI lumen image, and more. $1500 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You can also opt for the more affordable Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater, now available for $800 with a $200 on-page coupon, which will deliver excellent 4K quality image and powerful 360 degrees of True 3D Audio and 1,500 ANSI Lumen image that will extend to deliver a massive screen size that can go up to 150-inches. An even more affordable alternative comes with the FHD option, which sells for $460 with a 14 percent discount that takes it down to $600 and an extra $140 price cut that makes it even more budget-friendly.

You can also check out the Nebula Capsule 3, which currently goes for $500 with a $50 coupon, or check out the Anker Capsule Max or the Nebula Capsule for $350 and $240, respectively. These options might not be as potent, but they will be perfect for trips, camping, and more, as they will deliver a 200 ANSI Lumen image that will extend to 100 inches, and you get more than enough battery life to watch a couple of movies.