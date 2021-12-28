Score up to 25 percent off select Samsung Galaxy smartphones and more

We start today’s deals with great discounts on several Android devices, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that is currently seeing a 10 percent discount on its unlocked US model with 512GB storage space. This device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB storage under the hood. You also get a 7.6-inch foldable display with 120Hz refresh rates and a 4,400mAh battery, and it is also the first foldable smartphone to feature stylus input if you want a larger canvas to take notes or take notes sketch. You don’t want the extra bulk that usually comes with a tablet. It is now up for grabs at $1,841, and the best part is that you also get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus with your purchase, which means that savings will go up to almost $210.

If you want the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can pick one up for $975 after seeing a $75 discount. This deal gets better when you realize that it also comes with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. And you can also get this phone for less when you trade in your current phone. In addition, Amazon will let you get up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance so that you can get your new phone for as low as $464. This model comes with 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and one of the most compact designs on the market.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung Galaxy S21

Suppose you’re still not ready to enter the foldable phone world. In that case, you can also stick with more conventional devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 that is currently selling for $700 after seeing a $100 discount on its 128GB storage model. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is getting a more compelling $200 discount, meaning that you can pick yours up for $800. The best part is that both these devices will also let you trade in your current device to get up to $511 extra savings added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance. Finally, the best savings come with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that is currently receiving a 25 percent discount that will let you purchase your new device for $525.