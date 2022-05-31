Score up to 25 percent savings on the latest Jabra Elite headphones

Jabra is a very popular Danish brand specializing in audio equipment. They offer some amazing wireless headphones, including the Jabra Elite 85t, Jabra Elite 7 Pro, and more. These products include tons of outstanding features, making them some of the best options for those interested in purchasing a new pair of wireless earphones. However, Jabra’s latest earphones have just gotten more compelling, as the latest offers will let you pick up a pair starting at $60.

Jabra has a vast repertoire of wireless earphones for every taste and budget. These products also feature some of the best specs and an eye-catching design, and what makes them even more interesting is that they are now on sale at Amazon.com. You can purchase a new pair of Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in Copper Black for $181 after receiving a 22 percent discount that translates to more than $49 savings. These wireless earphones feature advanced noise-canceling, superior sound, premium comfort for all-day use, and a long-lasting battery life that will go for up to 25 hours with their compact Qi-certified charging case. The Jabra Elite 85t usually sells for $230, which means that you can also opt for the Titanium Black color option that now sells for $200, and you would still be able to score $30 savings.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, you can also consider the Jabra Elite 7 Pro in-ear Bluetooth Earbuds that are now available for $160 after receiving a 20 percent discount, which translates to $40 savings. This option will get you a new pair of wireless earbuds with adjustable active noise cancelation, a compact design, Jabra’s MultiSensor Voice Technology for clear calls, and up to 30 hours of battery life on its Titanium Black color variant. You can also opt for the non-pro model in Black, which is now available for $150 after a $30 discount.

Other more affordable options include the Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds and the Jabra Elite 3. The Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds sell for $79 after the latest $21 discount. But the best savings come with the Jabra Elite 3, that are now available for $60 after scoring a 25 percent discount that will get you $20 savings on its Light Beige color option.