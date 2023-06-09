We start today’s deals with excellent options for anyone looking to get a new pair of headphones, as Amazon is shaving 21 percent off one of the best over-ear options from Bose. The Headphones 700 are currently available for $299 thanks to a 21 percent discount that will get you instant $80 savings. These headphones are Bose’s best option on the market, making it go against the likes of Sony’s WH-1000XM4 and other high-end headphones.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are some of the best wireless headphones on the market. They include eleven levels of active noise canceling to hear your favorite tunes without distractions, 20-hour battery life, and other great features. See at Amazon

The Bose Headphones 700 arrive with powerful noise canceling features, immersive sound, voice assistant support, premium design and comfort for all-day use, and up to 20 hours of battery life. Of course, you can also choose to get the more affordable Bose QuietComfort 45, which is $20 more affordable thanks to a 15 percent discount, leaving them up for grabs at $279. You get the same 20 hours of battery life, great noise canceling, and more. However, this second option lacks touch controls.

Suppose you’re looking for more budget-friendly alternatives. In that case, I suggest you check out Sony’s WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones, now selling for $128 with $22 instant savings. And if you’re not sold on any of those options, I strongly suggest you check out the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, which are now available for just $169, thanks to an insane 52 percent discount. These headphones launched with a $350 price tag, making them the best option for those interested in big savings.