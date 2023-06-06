We start today’s deals with excellent news for anyone looking to get a new Android device, more specifically, one of the latest Pixel devices, as Amazon is currently shaving off to $200 for the Google Pixel 7 series. The best savings arrive with the higher-end model, as you can now purchase the Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $699 with 22 percent savings. This is Google’s best smartphone on the market, as it arrived with high-end features and components, plus one of the best cameras you will find in an Android smartphone, which explains why it launched with an $899 price tag.

This version of the Google Pixel 7 Pro comes fully unlocked with 128GB storage space, Google’s Tensor G2, and the Titan M2 security chip for extra layers of security to keep your personal information safe. This long-lasting battery will give you more than 24 hours of action, or activate Extreme Battery Saver and extend your battery life to 72 hours. You also get to enjoy your favorite content on a 6.7-inch Smooth Display that will reach up to 120Hz refresh rates.

You can also opt for the base model, now bundled with a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card for $599. In other words, it’s kinda buying a new smartphone and getting a $100 gift card for free if you want to see it from a different angle.

Suppose that’s still too much for your budget. In that case, you can pick up a new Google Pixel 7a for $499 with $50 instant savings or get last year’s Pixel 6a model, which now sells for just $299 with the latest savings. This device launched with a $449 price tag, which means you get $150 instant savings and a great smartphone.

You can also take advantage of the latest deals available on the Google Pixel Watch, a great option for anyone who wants accurate fitness readings and a sexy design that sells for $300 after picking up a $50 discount. And complete your combo with a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series for $79 with $20 instant savings.

Another great option to go with your new smartphone comes from Pivo, a new tool that will help anyone interested in content creation, as this auto face-tracking phone holder with 360-degree rotation will keep you in the frame no matter what you’re doing. Offers start with the Pivo Pod Lite going for $70 with 13 percent savings, but I strongly suggest you get the kit that includes a smart control, tripod, and smart mount to start capturing your best shots and video for $180 with an 18 percent discount.