Score $200 savings on a new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro

We kick off the weekend with great deals, thanks to the ongoing Discover Samsung sales event that will help you purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 starting at $850 after receiving a $200 discount and up to $200 trade-in savings.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. The smaller version also comes with a 13.3-inch display and a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, adding $149.99 extra savings to your purchase.

However, you can also opt for the more powerful Intel Core i7 model that packs twice as much storage space and the same $200 savings, meaning you can get one for $1,050, or get the larger model that comes with a 15.6-inch display that will be yours for $1,150 after an eligible trade-in.

Chromebooks are also on sale. You will find options starting at $75 if you go for the Galaxy Chromebook Go, but this will all depend on the model you choose, as other products will go as high as $649 after the latest discounts. However, I suggest you check out the Galaxy Chromebook 2 or the Chromebook Plus, which sell for $200 and $450, respectively. And remember that you can also pair up your new laptops with a new 27-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor that now sells for just $200 after scoring $50 instant savings.

And if you’re only looking to get a new tablet, you can check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which now starts at $150 after the latest trade-in savings that will help you shave up to $645 on your purchase. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 11-inch display $100 instant Samsung Credit you can use to purchase screen protectors or anything you need for your new tablet. Or go for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE that is now going for $350 after the latest savings.