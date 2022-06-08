Score up to 20 percent savings on a new Moto smartphone

Motorola may not be as popular as it was back in the day, but the company still delivers cool phones with a lovely price tag for those who can live with a midrange device. However, these devices have gotten more interesting, as Amazon is currently applying tons of savings to a vast selection of Motorola phones. You will be able to score up to 20 percent savings on select devices.

You can currently score great savings on several Motorola phones, starting with the 2022 version of the Moto G Stylus 5G, which is now available for $450 after receiving a 10 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. This model comes unlocked, with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter. The best part is that the Moto G Stylus 5G is one of the most affordable devices on the market to feature stylus support, and don’t worry, you won’t have to buy a stylus separately, as the phone comes with one built-in.

The Moto G Stylus 5G is a mid-range smartphone. Still, it also includes some of the features found in higher-end devices, including a 6.8-inch 120Hz Max Vision display with FHD+ resolution, super-fast 5G performance, a nighttime selfie camera, and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

However, deals don’t stop there, as we have also found the Moto G 5G receiving a $50 discount that translates to 13 percent savings. This means that you can get this model for $350. It comes with 6GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 2.2 GHz octa-core processor under the hood. You also get a 50MP primary shooter with Quad Pixel technology on its triple camera setup.

And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider going for the more affordable 2022 version of the Moto G Power that is now available for just $200 after seeing 20 percent savings. This model has 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rates, and more. So head over to Amazon.com com to see if there’s any other model that catches your fancy.