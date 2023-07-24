Amazon’s latest offers will get you a new pair of Beats Fit Pro for just $160. These true wireless noise-canceling earbuds normally sell for $200, but you can now pick up a pair for $160, meaning you get to score $40 in instant savings.

Beats Fit Pro $160 $200 Save $40 The Beats Fit Pro is packed with features that make it one of the top premium-budget wireless earbuds on the market. It features Apple H1 chip, "Hey, Siri," class 1 Bluetooth, Spatial Audio, and IPX4 water resistance, up to 24 hours battery life, high-quality audio calls, and various ANC modes. The best part? The Beats Fit Pro supports both Android and iOS devices. $160 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Apple’s Beats Fit Pro are an excellent option for anyone interested in a new pair of wireless earbuds, as they are compatible with both Apple and Android devices. The Beats Fit Pro come with Apple’s H1 Headphone Chip, which was designed to deliver outstanding audio quality, up to six hours of listening time when used by themselves, or up to 24 hours when combined with their charging case. They are also a great option for those who want all-day comfort, and the best part is that they will also let you enjoy some of Apple’s best features, including Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, Transparency Mode, and more.

If you’re looking for other alternatives, I suggest you check out the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, which also sell for $160, thanks to the latest 36 percent discount. These wireless earbuds are larger than the Beats Fit Pro. Still, they also feature Apple’s H1 headphone chip, strong Bluetooth connectivity, up to 9 hours of battery life, and a reinforced design that will get you sweat and water resistance during intense training sessions.

Suppose you’re like me and are more comfortable with a pair of over-ear headphones to get your groove on. In that case, I strongly recommend you pick up a pair of TREBLAB Z2 over-ear workout headphones, which are now available for just $79 thanks to a massive 42 percent discount. This option will deliver outstanding sound, up to 35 hours of battery life, active noise canceling, Bluetooth 5.0, and other great features.