Score up to $199 savings on your new M1 iPad Pro

iPad Pro models constantly receive attractive discounts that start at $50 on select storage and color variants. However, rumors suggest that Apple could launch two new iPad Pro models in the second half of 2022, which means that these deals may only get more compelling.

The latest deals let you purchase a new 11-inch iPad Pro model for $749 after receiving a $50 discount, making it the most affordable option. This deal is available on both its Silver and Space Gray color options that pack 128GB of storage under the hood. The Wi-Fi-only 11-inch iPad Pro model also packs Apple’s M1 processor, a beautiful 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color to deliver amazing images, fluid transitions, and animations, and one of the best displays on a tablet.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Further, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro comes with a TrueDepth camera system, which features an ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage that also includes Face ID biometric authentication for Apple Pay and unlocking your device. Its main camera includes a 2MP wide camera, 10MP ultra-wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR experiences. Sound quality is also exceptional, as it packs a four-speaker audio system with five studio-quality microphones.

There are several configurations available, but if you want the best savings, you will have to opt for the 1TB storage variant that is now available for $1,300 after scoring a $199 discount. This deal is available on both color options, and the best part is that you also get a RAM boost, as these models include 16GB RAM, while the options with less storage space only pack 8GB RAM. In addition, you will get a thunderbolt port to connect to fast external storage drives, displays, and docks, plus support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, the Magic Keyboard, and Smart Folio on any device model you end up getting.

11-inch iPad Pro Apple’s latest iPad Pro models pack tons of power under the hood thanks to Apple’s M1 chip. It is the company’s best iPad and one of the best tools available for creators who don’t want to carry a laptop everywhere they go. You will enjoy excellent graphics, an all-day battery, incredible sound, and more, so check it out.

You can also score great savings on the previous-generation iPad Air that now sells for $600 after a $149 discount. This model may not feature an Apple M1 chip, but you get the same design, storage options, and display, but you have to live with a less powerful A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine under the hood.