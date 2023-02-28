Amazon’s latest deals let you get some exciting savings on several MSI products, starting with the MSI Katana GF66 Gaming Laptop, which currently sells for $1,089 thanks to a 19 percent discount. This powerful gaming laptop packs more than enough power to run Hogwarts Legacy and other great games, and it’s a great option for those looking for a new gaming laptop on a budget.

The MSI Katana GF66 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates and 3ms response times, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. You also get NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and MSI’s Cooler Boost tech which packs two fans and six pipes to ensure excellent performance under extreme gaming sessions that can last hours. This version of the Katana GF66 usually sells for $1,349, meaning you would get $260 in savings.

MSI Katana GF66 The MSI Katana GF66 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates and 3ms response times, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and MSI’s Cooler Boost tech.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Of course, you can also opt for a more affordable version with a gen-9 Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and GTX1660Ti graphics for $899 with 14 percent savings, which represents $150 savings. And if that’s still too much for you, then you can also check out the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space for $721 and save $115.

Other great options will get you an 11 percent discount on the MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop, now selling for $1249, or get the MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop for 1,390 and save 7 percent. However, your best choice may be the MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop, which now sells for $2,449 thanks to an 11 percent discount. This beast arrives with a massive 17-inch UHD display with 120Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and a $300 discount.

You can also consider picking up some of MSI’s gaming peripherals to complete your battle station, starting with the MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic US Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, now going for just $112 with 14 percent savings. This large keyboard arrives with a very comfortable wrist rest, which helps with writing and extended gaming sessions. Or you can add a new MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse to your package for $70 with 26 percent savings. And if you're interested in connecting several monitors to your battle station, remember that Plugable just released the new 14-in-1 USB-C Triple Monitor Docking Station with 100W Charging for just $170, but you can get yours for just $150 with $20 savings when you add the on-page coupon.