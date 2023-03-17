We start today’s deals with some great options for those looking to purchase a new Windows laptop. Savings start with the powerful ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $1,700 after receiving a 17 percent discount, which translates to $350 instant savings.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop

Amazon’s latest deals will help you get a very potent and versatile Windows laptop for less, as you can now take a new ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop home for just $1,700. This will get you a new Windows 11 laptop with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, a large 15.6-inch QHD IPS display with 240Hz refresh rates, per-key RGB keyboard, and more. The best part of this deal is that it lets you get a better display than the other two models packed with a FHD display, which sell for $2,000.

Other, more affordable alternatives include the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which comes with a 13-inch display, a 2-in-1 tablet, and laptop design, making it super thin, lightweight, and perfect for traveling. This option has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a $1,350 price tag, thanks to the latest 16 percent discount. Dell’s Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 Laptop is also an excellent alternative, and it can be yours for just $1,250 after an 11 percent discount. This model has a 16-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3050 graphics.

You can use your savings to add some necessary accessories to your cart, starting with Samsung’s Odyssey Ark 55-inch Curved Gaming Screen, which now sells for $2,000 after picking up an insane 43 percent discount. This model features a gorgeous 4K UHD panel with 165Hz refresh rates and 1 ms response times.

And you can also check out the latest savings applied to some of StarTech.com’s best products, including the 96W Power Delivery Thunderbolt 4 Dock that sells for $305 after scoring a $60 discount. The Thunderbolt 3 Dock with Dual 4K 60Hz monitors is a more affordable option that sells for $234 after a very compelling 35 percent discount, and it’s the perfect option for those who still need a VGA port. Or get the Thunderbolt 3 Dock with USB-C host compatibility for $293 with a 14 percent discount.