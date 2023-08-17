We have outstanding news for anyone interested in upgrading their battle station, as Razer’s latest deals will get you massive savings on some of its best gaming laptops. First up, we have the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, which is currently receiving a 33 percent discount. This powerful laptop normally sells for $3,000, but you can pick one up for $2,000, which means you get to save $1,000 instantly.

Razer Blade 15 $2000 $3000 Save $1000 The Razer Blade 15 arrives with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a large 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates. $2000 at Amazon

This version of the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop comes packed with a twelfth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, which is more than enough horsepower to launch and play anything you want. It will also be an excellent tool for those interested in video and image editing and more.

Of course, you can also check out the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $2,096 after picking up a 25 percent discount, which translates to more than $700 in instant savings. This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX chip, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a gorgeous 15-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates. And if you want a larger display, you can also consider picking up the 2020 model of Razer’s Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop, which now goes for $2,714 with 15 percent savings. This model normally sells for $3,200, which means you get more than $480 in savings.

You can use your savings to pick up a new 27-inch LG Ultragear OLED QHD gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rates. It usually goes for $1,000, but you can now pick one up for just $800. And if you need extra storage space and more ports to connect your peripherals, you should definitely check out Satechi’s new Dual Dock Stand, which is now available for just $120, thanks to a 20 percent launch discount. Just remember to add promo code NVME20 when you get yours before August 24, and enjoy $30 in instant savings. It’s compatible with the latest MacBook models and several Windows laptops; just make sure you have enough USB-C ports to connect it to your laptop and enjoy.