Score $100 savings on the Samsung Galaxy S22, and other great products
We start today’s deals with an interesting selection of Samsung Galaxy smartphones that are currently on sale, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is now available for $700 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you a new and unlocked device with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. You also get other great features, including 8K video recording, an amazing and bright display, long-lasting battery life, and more.
However, you can also consider getting your hands on a new foldable smartphone, as we are receiving fabulous discounts on Samsung’s latest models. First up, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets a 17 percent discount that translates to $300 instant savings. This means that you can get your new foldable phone with an under-display camera, 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor for $1,500. And suppose you want a more affordable option. In that case, you can consider picking up the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that is now selling for $850 after receiving a 15 percent discount, which represents $150 savings. This model comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood.
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
iPad Mini
We have also spotted some deals on the smallest iPad, as you can now get a new Apple iPad Mini for $459 after scoring a $40 discount that represents 8 percent savings. This will get you a new Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage space in Starlight, Purple, or Space Gray, as the Pink model sells for $490. And if you’re looking for more deals, we have also caught the Withings Steel HR Sport hybrid smartwatch selling for $160 after picking up a 20 percent discount that will get you $39.99 savings.