Sceptre gaming monitors, and several PC components are on sale today

You can currently save on several products that will do wonders for your current workspace or gaming setup. First up, we have the Sceptre 25-inch Gaming Monitor that is now receiving a 22 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. This monitor comes with 1920 x 1080p resolution, up to 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms AMD FreeSync Premium, HDMI, DisplayPort, and built-in speakers, and it can be yours for just $180. You can also pick up the larger 27-inch model for $300 and enjoy the same $50 savings.

If you want a curved gaming monitor, you can also consider the Sceptre Curved 27-inch Gaming Monitor that is available for $200 after seeing a $40 discount. or pick up the smaller 24-inch model for $155 after a $75 discount. Unfortunately, this smaller model will only deliver up to 75Hz refresh rates, but at least you will still get a curved gaming monitor.

Sceptre Gaming Monitor AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor Razer Wolverine Ultimate

And since we’re talking gaming, you have to check out one of the best gaming processors available in the market, as the AMD Ryzen 5, 5600G 6-Core 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Radeon Graphics is currently available for $230 after a $99 discount. You can pair this processor with a 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 DRAM 3200MHz C16 Desktop Memory Kit that is now available for $65, which lets you score $38 savings. And get the WD_BLACK 250GB SN750 SE NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive for just $40 to complete the package. This 250GB Gaming SSD sees a $10 discount, but savings get better when you go for the 1TB storage model that sells for $100 after a $30 discount. or pick up the MSI SPATIUM M480 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 1TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen4 NVMe for $160 after a 27 percent discount that will get you $60 savings.

Finally, you can consider picking up the Razer Wolverine Ultimate Officially Licensed Xbox One Controller that is available for $100 after a $60 discount. This gaming controller features six remappable buttons and triggers, interchangeable thumbsticks and D-Pad, and you can use it with the latest Xbox gaming consoles or gaming PC or laptops.