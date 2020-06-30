The last day of June and we are getting some awesome deals. We start today’s deal’s with Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, which is getting a $50 discount on its Wi-Fi only variant with 32GB storage, meaning you can get yours for $279. If you want extra storage, you can get the 128GB variant that’s also getting a $50 discount, so you would have to pay $379.

Buy 32GB iPad
Buy 128GB iPad

The Razer Blade 15 is getting a $300 discount on its 2019 version with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage space, which means you can get it for $1,699.99.

Buy Razer Blade 15

If you’re looking for a new Chromebook, the HP 14-inch Chromebook with Touchscreen display, AMD Dual-core A4-9120 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage is available for $230 after a $50 discount on its Ink Blue or Gray color variants.

Buy HP Chromebook

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Next up is the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite with 128GB in storage in any of its color options, which include Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura Red. It can be yours for $450 after a $100 discount over at B&H Photo Video.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite


If you want to spend less on a new smartphone, the Moto G7 Play is available for just $130 after a $70 discount. This device is also unlocked for you to use on your favorite network, and it includes 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

Buy Moto G7 Play

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also on sale, and you can get the Silver 44mm variant for $269 after a $31 discount.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Finally, we have the Beats Solo3 headphones in black. These are currently available for $159 after a $40.95 discount. Any other color option is still selling for its regular $199.95 price tag, just so you know.

Buy Beats Solo3

