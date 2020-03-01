Microsoft has detailed some of the changes planned for Cortana moving forward, as the company wants to prioritize productivity when it comes to its virtual assistant.

This means that Cortana will lose abilities like playing music or control smart home devices, but, most importantly, Microsoft will be removing Cortana from its Android launcher.

We’ll also be turning off the Cortana services in the Microsoft Launcher on Android by the end of April. Microsoft

The move shouldn’t come as a surprise, as late last year Microsoft support documents suggested that “after January 31st, 2020, the Cortana mobile app on your phone will no longer be supported and there will be an updated version of Microsoft Launcher with Cortana removed”.

Source: Microsoft

Via: Engadget