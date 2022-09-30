We keep finding great deals for those interested in getting a new smart TV, as Amazon is currently helping you score huge savings on several options from Hisense. First up, we start with 2022’s version of the Hisense ULED Premium U7H QLED Series Quantum Dot Google 4K Smart TV, which is currently receiving a 29 percent discount on its 65-inch model. This smart TV usually sells for $1,050, but today’s deal lets you take one home for just $750.

The Hisense ULED Premium U7H QLED Series Quantum Dot Google 4K Smart TV comes with the company’s proprietary ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to provide a better viewing experience. And remember that Quantum Dot technology also helps as it produces purer, richer, more brilliant, and more accurate colors than a regular LED TV. You also receive Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound to help you enjoy your media content to the fullest, which is especially helpful on those fantastic movie nights. The best part is that this and other eligible Hisense smart TVs come with a 100-Day No Regrets guarantee when you register your TV within 14 days of purchase at www.hisense-promos.com. In other words, you will get total satisfaction or your money back, and the offer will last until Halloween, so you have more than enough time to decide.

Hisense ULED Premium Quantum This amazing smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV. View at Amazon

Another great option is the 65-inch model of the Hisense ULED Premium U8G QLED 4K Smart TV, which now sells for $950 after scoring a 27 percent discount, which translates to $350 savings. This comes with a brighter 1,500-nit display, 120Hz refresh rates, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos, Game Mode Pro, and other goodies. And if you want something more affordable, you can also consider going for the Hisense 65-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K UHD Roku Smart TV, which currently goes for $400 after receiving an insane 50 percent discount. And if that’s still too much for your budget, check out the Hisense A4 Series 43-Inch Class FHD Smart Android TV with DTS Virtual X, which sells for just $200 after a 17 percent discount.