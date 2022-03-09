Save in the Xbox Series S, Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 and other great products

There are tons of deals available today, and right now, you can head over to eBay as you can currently purchase the Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle that comes with an Xbox Wireless controller and 23 percent savings, which means that you can pick one up for $270. This option comes with 512GB storage, an AMD Zen 2 octa-core processor, 10GB RAM, and tons of power to help you enjoy your favorite games. If you’re into racing games, you can also consider purchasing the Thrustmaster T248, Racing Wheel, and Magnetic Pedals combo that is now available for $350 after scoring a $50 discount. This option is compatible with the PS5, PS4, and PC.

The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 are also on sale, and you can get a pair of these amazing headphones starting at $217 when you go for the Black color option, which will get you almost $33 savings. The Light Gray color option is a bit more expensive, selling at $225.50 after scoring a 10 percent discount.

The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are another option to consider if you don’t like over-ear headphones. These wireless earbuds sell for $219 after scoring a $60 discount that translates to 22 percent savings, and the best part is that these savings are available on its three different color options. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also consider checking out the Beats Studio Buds that are now available for just $120 after getting a $30 discount.

Xbox Series S Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Other deals include the Google Nest Wi-Fi 2-pack that sells for $209 after a $90 discount. However, this deal will only be available until midnight, so you may want to hurry. Also, the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device is available for $30 after a $20 discount which is also a great deal to consider.