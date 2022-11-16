We’ve seen great deals on some of Samsung’s best Galaxy devices over the last few days, but it seems that they’ve just gotten better, as early Black Friday deals will let you score huge savings on the Galaxy S22 series and other great devices.

Samsung gave users a chance to score early Black Friday deals one week before the general public, where those who signed up can currently pick up a new Samsung Galaxy S22 for just a fraction of the price. For instance, the base model starts at $800, but early Black Friday savings will get you instant $75 on your purchase and up to $615 trade-in savings, meaning that you would be able to score one of these cool phones with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 128GB storage and 8GB RAM for less than $200.

Early Black Friday deals are also available on the Galaxy S22 Plus and the sexy-looking Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Plus comes in at $1,000, but you will get $150 instant savings and up to $730 enhanced trade-in savings, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with $225 instant savings and the same trade-in savings. And if you’re looking for more options, you can also consider checking out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which are still available for everyone who signed up for Samsung’s early deals.

Suppose you don’t want to trade in your current phone. In that case, you can also head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the Galaxy S22 starting at $677 in its Phantom Black color variant with 15 percent savings. The Galaxy S22 Plus is also getting some love as you can get the Phantom White model for $849, thanks to a $150 discount. Finally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra receives a more compelling 22 percent discount that will get you the 128GB storage model for $939.

And if you’re still looking for more options, you can also check out the Sony Xperia 1 III that’s now available for just $898 after picking up an exciting 31 percent discount. This amazing smartphone usually sells for $1,300, meaning you would score more than $400 in savings. In addition, it comes with 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, a Snapdragon 888 5G processor, and more.