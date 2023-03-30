Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro model is currently receiving huge savings at BestBuy.com, where you will find the entry-level variant with LTE support going for just $900 after receiving a $500 discount. This will get you one of the most powerful tablets in the tech world, as this baby comes packed with Apple’s M1 chip and tons of power to help you get creative making content.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro One of Apple's best iPad Pro models comes powered by Apple's M1 chip to give you the perfect tool for creators and anyone who wants a tablet that can do more. See at Best Buy

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Best Buy’s latest offers make Apple’s 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro models more attractive in 2023. This excellent tablet arrives with a $900 price tag after receiving a $500 discount. It packs 256GB storage space, Apple’s M1 processor with a 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, a beautiful 12.9-inch Retina Display, a versatile camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter capable of recording 4K content at up to 60fps, and a 12MP front-facing camera, and the best part is that you won’t need a WiFi signal to consume your favorite content, browse the web and more, as this model comes with unlocked LTE connectivity.

However, to score today’s best savings, you may want to aim for the 2TB storage model, as it now sells for $1,500 thanks to a massive $900 discount. You would normally need to pay $2,400 to get this model, but today’s deal can get you both for the same price. And if you’re interested in the latest model with Apple’s M2 chip under the hood, I suggest you check out the 128GB model with WiFi-only support, which sells for $1,049 after picking up a $50 discount. And remember that you can also save on a new second-generation Apple Pencil, which now goes for $113 with 12 percent savings.