Samsung’s Black Friday deals are already available for every user who signed up to get exclusive and early access to tons of deals on the best Galaxy devices. These insane deals will get you huge savings on the Galaxy S22 Series, The Galaxy Z Fold 4, and more. However, we are currently focusing on Samsung’s smallest and one of the coolest foldable phones on the market. As you can currently score up to $750 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Of course, there’s a catch, but it will help you get one of the best foldable phones for just $260.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 arrives with a $1,000 price tag on its 128GB storage version, but early Black Friday deals will help you get one from $260 after receiving an instant $150 discount and up to $600 trade-in savings on your first device, and up to $250 on a second one. To make things even more interesting, you can also get a $200 guaranteed trade-in credit on any condition Galaxy device. And if you don’t want to trade in any of your current devices, you can still manage to get $200 in instant savings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a better hinge mechanism, and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. See at Samsung

The best part is that these deals also let you pick up the 256GB storage model for the same price as the 128GB model. Either way, you would get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display on the main screen, a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display on the cover, a dual 12MP camera setup with a wide and an ultra-wide shooter, and a 3,700mAh battery to keep you going all day long.

You can also get the same device at Amazon.com, but be ready to cough up $921 for the 256GB storage option or get half the storage space for $900 after receiving a 13 and a 10 percent discount, respectively. And the best part is that you can also get up to $401 in savings on your new phone in case you choose to trade in one of your devices. In other words, you can pick up this amazing device for as low as $500.