The rumor mill suggests that the iPhone 13 will ditch the Lightning port altogether for a totally port-less design. That’s still quite a ways away, and you probably shouldn’t worry about if your iPhone is relatively new. What you should worry about is making sure your current iPhone lasts as long as possible, so we’ve rounded up several deals on Lightning cables to keep you powered up.

JunoPower Kaebo Braided Anti-Tear Charging Cable: 3-Pack

Apple-made Lightning cables are extremely expensive and always seem to wear out after a few months. With JunoPower Kaebo cables, you don’t have to worry about tearing thanks to their nylon cloth. This deal comes in a 3-pack, which is perfect to keep a single cable on your desk, in your car, and by your bed.

Get a JunoPower Kaebo Braided Anti-Tear Charging Cable: 3-Pack for $13.99 (Reg. $29).

Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable

Looking for something more durable? This nylon-braided cable features a Kevlar fiber core and precision laser welding to withstand yanking, twisting, stretching, and drops.

Get a Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable for $9.99 (Reg. $15).

10-Ft Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable

Short cables are easy to come by, but if you need a solution that stretches across your room, this 10-foot cable won’t disappoint. It features a tangle-resistant design with cloth braiding for ultimate flexibility.

Get a 10-Ft Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable for $14.99 (Reg. $39).

Crave 4Ft Lightning to USB Cable

Lightning cables can be very utilitarian, but these Crave cables come in gold and silver if you want a more luxurious look. Despite that, they’re not the least bit dainty; they’re wrapped in durable nylon and have a lifespan of over 5,000 bends.

Get a Crave 4Ft Lightning to USB Cable for $14.99 (Reg. $19).

CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable

When it comes to chargers, It’s hard to please everyone, but the CharbyEdge Pro comes close. It features interchangeable charger heads for Lightning, USB-C, and USB-A, so you can charge almost any mobile device.

Get a CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable for $24.99 (Reg. $30).

3ft Magnetic Fidget Cable (Black/3-Pack) and 6ft Magnetic Fidget Cable (Glow/3-Pack)

The most annoying part about carrying charging cables is dealing with tangles. This cable solves that thanks to a set of magnets that wrap the cable into a neat coil when it’s no longer in use. The cable also doubles as a fidget toy when you need something to keep you focused.

Get a 3ft Magnetic Fidget Cable (Black/3-Pack) for $46.99 (Reg. $54) and a 6ft Magnetic Fidget Cable (Glow/3-Pack) for $56.99 (Reg. $72)

LED Light 3-in-1 Micro/Type-C/Lightning Charger Cable

Charging your phone requires electricity, but we tend to take that for granted. This LED charging cable serves as an elegant reminder, emitting bright light when plugged into a device. Plus, it has a three-pronged head that supports micro USB, USB-C, and Lightning devices.

Get a LED Light 3-in-1 Micro/Type-C/Lightning Charger Cable for $11.99 (Reg. $29).

USB-C to Lightning Cable

USB-C is quickly becoming the industry standard when it comes to ports, so this cable ensures that you can plug in your Lightning-dependent devices until they’re phased out completely.

Get a USB-C to Lightning Cable for $14.99 (Reg. $29).

Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable

Tired of your charging cables hanging haphazardly? Or perhaps you don’t want to completely unwind your cables when using them. This Aduro cable uses magnets to keep your cable tidy both in use and while stored away.

Get an Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable for $13.99 (Reg. $49).

