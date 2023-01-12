We’ve been getting tons of amazing deals on Hisense smart TVs over the last couple of weeks. Still, the latest offers are even better, as you can now score huge savings on the 85-inch Hisense U7H Series Quantum 4K ULED Google TV, which is now listed for $1,800 after receiving a $700 price drop. This smart TV launched with a $2,500 price tag, which makes it a very compelling option for those who want to upgrade their current TV.

Of course, that’s not the only option on sale, as you can also pick up the smaller versions of the U7H Series starting at $600 after a $400 discount on its 55-inch model, or go for the more prominent 65-inch version, which goes for $800 and get the same $400 savings.

You will also find Hisense’s U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED 65-Inch Class Google Smart TV on sale, which starts at $700. However, you will get better savings on the 65-inch model that’s now available for $1,000, which will also help you keep $400 in your wallet. And suppose you’re looking for more affordable alternatives. In that case, you should consider going for the Hisense ULED 4K Premium 65U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series 65-Inch Smart Google TV, which is now available for just $598 after a 25 percent discount.

Hisense U7H QLED TV This amazing smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV. See at Amazon

Finally, we must also let you in on the latest discount available on the Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, which now goes for $550 after receiving a more affordable 31 percent discount. And if you want to take your entertainment on the go, you can also consider checking out the Anker NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080P Projector, which is now up for grabs for just $1,200 thanks to a 12 percent discount and a $300 on-page coupon.