Best Buy and Amazon are currently letting you save big bucks on some of the latest and most powerful MacBook Pro models on the market, as you will now get up to $700 instant savings on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip that sells for $2,799. This model usually sells for $3,499, so it’s one of the most powerful configurations you could get with a 32-core M1 Max chip under the hood, as this baby packs 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. This option would be the perfect option for any power user who wants to upgrade their current laptop to a mower-potent beast, as it excels at multitasking and multimedia creation. Plus, it is also a great alternative for those interested in gaming, as it won’t have an issue running the best and latest games around.

16-inch MacBook Pro Apple's previous-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro is still one of the best Macs on the market. It comes with tons of power, faster processors, long-lasting battery life, and you get more ports to connect anything you want and need.

Of course, Best Buy’s offers don’t stop there, as you will also find the MacBook Air receiving a $200 discount and selling for $800, or get the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,149 with $150 instant savings, or get $50 extra savings with totaltech. And if you’re looking for a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip, you can get yours for $1,999 with $500 instant savings when you go for the 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage version.

Suppose you want to score savings on the latest M2-powered models. In that case, head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the 14-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU M2 Pro chip selling for $1,750 with $149 savings. This model also packs 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space. This is the lowest price we’ve found on Apple’s latest M2-powered MacBook Pros, but you will have to go for the Space Gray color variant if you’re planning on taking advantage of this deal, as the Silver model sells for $1,940, which means you only get $59 savings.

If you’re looking for more power, you can also consider going for the model that packs an M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU and a 19-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD that sells for $2,249 with 10 percent instant savings that will get you $250 instant savings on the Space Gray model, or $249 savings on the Silver variant. I suggest you hurry, as we don’t know when these deals will end.