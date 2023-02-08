The Super Bowl is just around the corner, but you still have more than enough time to get your hands on a new laser projector to enjoy this fantastic sports event. There are several options to choose from, but I believe that your best option comes with the Anker NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080P Projector, as it is now receiving an insane $700 discount via an on-page coupon. This outdoor projector is great because it features 4K support, Android TV 10 with more than 7,000 apps for your enjoyment, autofocus, auto keystone correction, and more for just $1,000.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Moving on to a more budget-friendly alternative, we find the Anker NEBULA Capsule, which now sells for $250 thanks to a 17 percent discount. This model usually goes for $300, which means you get to score $50 in savings. It is a smart mini projector with 100 ANSI Lumens brightness, 360-degree audio, and a 100-inch picture that will let you enjoy up to 4 hours of non-stop playback, and the best part is that it is almost the same size as a regular soda can, so you will be able to take it anywhere without a problem. And if you want to spend more, you can also consider going for a new Anker NEBULA Cosmos Laser 4K Projector that’s now selling for $1,900 after receiving an initial 9 $200 discount plus extra $100 savings with an on-page coupon.

Another great alternative comes from Samsung, as the 120-inch Samsung The Premiere Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Smart Single Laser Projector for Home Theater now sells for $2,389 after picking up a 32 percent discount that translates to $1,109 instant savings. And if you want to add something extra to your new projector, you can also add a new Fire TV Stick to the package, as it now sells for $25 with 38 percent savings, or get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $10 more.