V-MODA is known as “the music lifestyle brand where state-of-the-art tech meets stylish design” to deliver premium quality, innovation, and professional performance with an eye-catching design. The best part is that these amazing headphones are now more affordable thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, where you can save up to 62 percent on select products.

Amazon is one of the best places to go if you’re looking to score insane deals on some of the hottest products on the market, which is exactly where we’ve found the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphone receiving a 55 percent discount. These sexy-looking headphones are a great option for those looking to buy a new pair of headphones. They usually sell for $330, but you can currently pick up a pair for just $150, which means you get to keep $180 in your wallet.

The V-MODA Crossfade 2 headphones come in Matte Black, and they will deliver up to 14 hours of non-stop music playback, V-MODA’s award-winning signature sound, dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers with CCAW voice coils engineered in Japan, the company’s patented CliqFold hinge to make carrying a pleasure and more.

However, you can also choose to spend a bit more and go for the V-MODA S-80 All-Wireless Headphones and Personal Speaker System, which is now available starting at $250 after scoring a 38 percent discount, which represents $150 savings. These headphones feature a sharp and stylish design, and they may also be the best option for those who love electronic music. Or go for the V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition, which sells for $310 after an 11 percent discount if you wish to get Qualcomm aptX and AAC.

Indeed, over-ear headphones aren’t necessarily everyone’s favorite option. My wife, for instance, loves the smaller form factor that comes with wireless earbuds, which is why she loves the V-MODA Hexamove Pro. These wireless earbuds are now available for just $120, thanks to a 29 percent discount that will get you $50 savings. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, then you can also consider going for the V-MODA Hexamove Lite, which are getting today’s best savings. They usually go for $130, but you can currently get yours for just $50 after scoring an insane 62 percent discount.