You know that we’re always looking for the best deals available in the market, and man, are these deals sweet. Huawei UK is currently discounting most of its latest devices, giving up to £600 savings and giving out tons of freebies depending on the item you get. First, we find the sexy Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020, currently selling for £1,100 after getting a £600 discount. This will get you a powerful laptop with 16GB RAM, 1TB of storage space, and an Intel Core i7 processor.

If you want to spend a bit less, you can choose the Intel Core i5 variant, which comes with the same 16GB RAM but half the storage for £900. The best part is that it doesn’t matter which model you choose; you will also get a new Huawei Bluetooth Mouse Swift Black for free. And I must say, Huawei laptops are a dream to work on. You get a 3K FullView Display, a fingerprint sensor, a battery that will give you up to 15 hours of regular use, and more.

Another great deal from Huawei features the Huawei MatePad Pro, which’s currently getting a £50 discount. This means that you can get yours with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage space for just £500, and you also get a Huawei MatePad Keyboard cover in Dark gray, a £130 value completely free.

Next up, we find some of the best phones available right now. The Huawei P40 Pro+ is currently getting a £400 discount, meaning that you can get the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant for £900. If you choose to get this phone with an amazing camera, you will also get a pair of Huawei FreeBuds 3i in Carbon Black, a Huawei P40 Pro+ Silicon Case in Pink, and a Huawei SuperCharge Wireless Car charger for free, which add up to £200 in free stuff.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro isn’t getting a juicy discount, but you get £300 in free stuff. This includes the Huawei FreeBuds Pro in Ceramic White, a Huawei Mate 40 Pro PU case in Basalt Blac, and the SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger. Now, this Dual-SIM device comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space for £1,100.

Other deals include the Huawei WATCH GT 2 Pro Night Black, which’s currently getting a £100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at just £200. Or grab the Huawei WATCH GT 2 Matte Black for £120 with £110 savings and a Huawei Smart Scale 3, a £60 item for free. Finally, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i in Ceramic White can be yours for £80, with pre-orders starting on March 26. You can save £5 more when you enter promo code A5FB4I, and you also get a free Huawei Band 4 in Graphite Black free of charge.