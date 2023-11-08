We have spotted excellent deals on one of the most popular foldable devices in 2023, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is receiving some exciting discounts on Samsung’s official website and Amazon.com. First, you can get $150 instant savings on this amazing device when you choose to get yours from Amazon, leaving the unlocked model with 256GB storage up for grabs for just $850. This might be the best option for those interested in a fast and easy offer that doesn’t require more than your money and the desire to get your hands on a new device. However, another option will get you even better savings with a catch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $850 $1000 Save $150 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a large 3.4-inch cover display, a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, dual-12MP cameras, and much more. $1000 at Samsung $850 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best and most desirable foldable phones on the market. It was launched back in August, and it arrived with a $1,000 price tag for the base model, but you can currently get yours for just $850 at Amazon, thanks to a $150 discount. However, you can score up to $600 savings at Samsung.com, thanks to the latest trade-in offers. In other words, you could very well get your hands on a new Galaxy Z Flip 5 for as low as $400. Either way, you would be getting your hands on a very capable and powerful smartphone that comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, a foldable 6.7-inch display inside, and a full cover screen that will help you manage your notifications and do more without having to open your device.

You can also complete your Samsung pack with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, as these wireless noise-canceling earphones with sound by AKG are now available for just $170 after receiving a 26 percent discount, which translates to $50 in instant savings.