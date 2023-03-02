Hisense deals keep getting better. Today’s selection comes from Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find the Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED Smart TV selling for $998 after receiving a 29 percent discount on its 65-inch model. This version launched with a $1,400 price tag, meaning that you will be able to save more than $400 on your purchase.

Hisense U8H Series 4K ULED TV The Hisense U8H is one of the best budget smart TVs in 2022, and the U8H is one of the best options. The U8H features a Mini-LED 4K panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and it has Dolby Vision, Google Assistant, and Alexa built-in alongside your favorite streaming services. See at Amazon (US)

The U8H QLED Series is one of Hisense’s best options on the market. It includes a QLED panel that will deliver outstanding 4K content at up to 120Hz refresh rates, Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut for purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors. You also get up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness with full local dimming zones, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for amazing image and sound quality, as well as a dedicated Game Mode Pro for those who love to play their favorite games on large screens.

You can also get some interesting savings on the smaller 55-inch version of the Hisense U8H QLED smart TV, now selling for $698. You won’t see any apparent savings on this model, but it used to sell for $1,150, so you would be taking advantage of a very compelling $400 price cut. And if you want a larger display, you can get the 75-inch model at Best Buy, where it’s listed for $1,500. The 75-inch model of the Hisense U8H QLED Smart TV would normally go for $2,100, but the latest $600 price drop makes it a very attractive option for anyone looking to snatch a great deal on a new smart TV.

You can also consider getting the larger 85-inch model of the Hisense ULED Premium U7H QLED Series Quantum Dot smart TV for $1,800, as it has also received a very important price drop. It used to sell for $2,500, but you can now pick one up for $700 less. And if you’re looking for a huge display with a budget-friendly price tag, I suggest you check out VIZIO’s 75-inch MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Dolby vision, which sells for just $949 thanks to a 14 percent discount. And make the best out of your savings to get a new Hisense HS212F 2.1ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer with your smart TV, specially considering that it’s nowselling for just $110 thanks to a 45 percent discount.