We keep bringing you some of the best deals available for Black Friday, which now include a nice selection of Skullcandy headphones. There are several options to choose from, and the best part is that they will deliver some of the best audio you can get without breaking the bank.

Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals will help you save on some of Skullcandy’s best headphones, starting with the Skullcandy Hesh 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, which are currently available for just $42 after scoring an insane 58 percent discount. These fantastic wireless headphones usually sell for $100, which means you can save more than $50 on your purchase.

Skullcandy’s Hesh 2 headphones feature Supreme Sound technology, which will help them produce powerful bass, warm and natural vocals, and precision highs with their 1.5-inch drivers. The best part is that their soft synthetic leather ear cushions provide endless comfort to wear for as long as you want without discomfort. They’re also built tough, so don’t worry; they won’t break easily.

Suppose you want better sound, longer lasting battery, and a better overall experience. In that case, you can also go for the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, now available for $149, after receiving a 25 percent discount that will get you $50 savings. And if you want the same headphones I’m wearing, you can get a pair of Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Transparency Edition for just $80 after scoring a 27 percent discount, which translates to $30 savings. In addition, these amazing headphones are super light and comfortable and will give you up to 36 hours of non-stop playback.

If you’re looking for more options, check out the Skullcandy Indy Fuel True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, now selling for just $45 after scoring a 55 percent discount. These are great for gym, sports, and gaming, as they arrive with an IP55 rating and up to 30 hours of battery life with their wireless charging case. You can also head over to our best Black Friday deals selection, where you will find headphones, smartwatches, and other great devices on sale.