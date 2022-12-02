Whether you’re trying to deter burglars, scare off raccoons, or just want to make sure everything is safe back at home during the holiday season, security cameras provide peace of mind. And if you're looking to pick one up, you're in luck as Amazon’s latest deals will give you huge savings on the Blink smart home security cameras and video doorbells, as the company is offering over 50 percent off on almost all of its lineup.

The Blink Mini smart security camera bundle, which usually sells for $64 on Amazon, can now be grabbed for $30. Despite its low price, the Blink Mini offers a lot of value for its low price, and you not only get one but two cameras at this surprisingly low price. It comes with features such as full HD video recording, support for Amazon Alexa, cloud storage, motion alerts, and much more.

Blink Mini indoor camera features 1080P HD video, 2-way audio, AI detection, support for Amazon Alexa, and much more.

This is a wire-free, HD smart security LED floodlight outdoor camera from Blink. It comes with features like 2-way communication, support for Alexa, AI detection, and much more.

The Blink Video Doorbell will let you answer your door anytime and anywhere from your phone, which means that it won't matter if you're not home.

Suppose you're looking for an outdoor camera, you'll be glad to know that Blink's 3rd Generation outdoor camera, which comes with 700 lumens floodlight in the box, is also 50 percent off today. The Blink outdoor camera offers a wire-free setup, meaning you will not have to get tangled up in wires to set up this security camera. Instead, it is powered by two 1.5V AA lithium metal batteries which are included in the box. In addition, it offers the same features as the Mini, including support for Amazon Alexa, motion alerts, and more.

On the other hand, if you're looking for a smart video doorbell, you can opt for the Blink Video Doorbell, which is available at a 35 percent discount today. Using this video bell, you can answer your door no matter where you are, thanks to smartphone alerts and notifications. In addition to smart alerts, it offers two years of battery life, wire-free setup, cloud storage, and more.

