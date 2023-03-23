Sennheiser is well known in the tech world for creating fabulous headphones, microphones, and other great audio products, making them the perfect option for any audiophile looking for outstanding quality. And to make things even more interesting, Amazon has decided to let you score up to 56 percent savings on some of Sennheiser’s best headphones.

Amazon is offering insane savings on a selection of Sennheiser headphones. Deals start with the highly rated Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones, now available for 270 after receiving a 23 percent discount. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are an excellent option for those interested in Adaptive Noise Cancelation, crystal-clear calls, and long-lasting battery life, as this baby will keep going for up to 60 hours. They also feature a lightweight folding design with a padded headband and deeply cushioned ear pads, making them highly comfortable and easy to carry anywhere.

Another great over-ear option arrives as the Sennheiser RS 120-W On-Ear Wireless Headphones, selling for $80 after picking up a very compelling 38 percent discount. However, these headphones are oriented for TV listening, as they include three sound modes, a lightweight design, easy volume control, and more.

Still, today’s best Sennheiser offer comes with the CX Plus True Wireless Special Edition, which are now available for just $80 thanks to an insane 56 percent discount. This model usually sells for $180, meaning you can score $100 in instant savings. They also include active noise cancelation and long-lasting battery life that will get you up to 24 hours of listening time with their high-quality case.

The next best option comes with the Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds, now selling for $60 after receiving a 54 percent discount. And if you want the Sennheiser’s best earbuds experience, pick up a new pair of MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds for $170, thanks to a 32 percent discount.