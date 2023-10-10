It’s Amazon Prime Day, which means that large phone manufacturers are offering massive savings on their devices. The latest company to join in the fun is Motorola. There is a wide range of Motorola smartphones now on sale, offering up to $525 in savings on select Moto Edge and Razr series smartphones.

However, it’s not only the high-end and premium devices that get the sweet treatment, and there are mind-blowing deals on the entire Moto G series lineup, including the Moto G Stylus, Play, Power, and other midranger and budget smartphones.

Save up to $379 on these Edge and Razr series smartphones

Motorola is offering up to $379 in savings on select Moto Edge and Razr series smartphones. You can save up to $100 off the latest Moto Edge (2023), letting you get the phone for only $500. The Moto Edge+ (2022) is also on offer for only $475, saving you over $525. There is also a deal on the latest Razr+ foldable that you could pick up for only $650, and the Think Phone (2023) that costs only $500 during Prime Day.

Motorola Edge (2023) $500 $600 Save $100 The Motorola Edge (2023) is a budget-friendly smartphone with 5G, and Wi-Fi 6E. It supports 68W fast wired charging, and comes with a large 6.6-inch display, perfect for watching videos and playing games. The back is covered by soft-vegan leather for a more luxurious feel. $500 at Amazon

Motorola Edge+ (2023) $650 $800 Save $150 Motorola Edge+ 2023 comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a beautiful looking 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It even features a set of three cameras on the back that gives it a lot of versatility. And for $799, it's one of the most bang for the buck devices available in 2023. $650 at Amazon

Motorola Edge (2022) $238 $250 Save $12 The Motorola Edge+ (2022) has a massive 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz screen and HDR10+. It’s equipped with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It’s excellent for gaming, multitasking, and communicating with friends and family. $238 at Amazon

Motorola Edge+ (2022) $475 $730 Save $255 Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 144Hz OLED display and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, powered by a 4800 mAh battery. Each of these components puts the device right alongside other flagship devices, making it a compelling option if you're looking for good endurance and high-tier performance. It has a decent camera system that can hold its own but isn't the best. $475 at Amazon

Motorola Razr+ (2023) $800 $1000 Save $200 The Motorola Razr+ (2023) (also known as Razr 40 Ultra in some regions) is the company's latest flip-style foldable. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED foldable display, a 3.6-inch cover screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 12MP and 13MP cameras, and much more. $800 at Amazon

Motorola ThinkPhone $500 $879 Save $379 The Motorola Think PHone is an excellent smartphone with 5G capability. It's durable with its military-grade 810H protection, and it has a large 6.6-inch P-OLED display with 144Hz. There's a triple camera setup, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery to ensure you can work and connect with friends and colleagues all day. $500 at Amazon

Save up to $115 on these G Series smartphones

If you’re looking to save some money, buying a G series Motorola smartphone may be a better option, especially if you’re looking for a great midranger with a stylus. The Motorola G Stylus 5G (2023) is now on sale for just $285, saving you up to $115. The Moto G 5G, Moto G Power, and Moto G Stylus 4G can also be found on sale for up to $62 off their retail prices.

Moto G Stylus (2023) $162 $200 Save $38 The Moto G Stylus is an excellent budget smartphone. It has a large 6.5-inch IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP camera on the back. It's an excellent affordable smartphone, and it has a built-in stylus that lets you draw, sketch, and take notes on the go. $162 at Amazon

Motorola G 5G (2023) $190 $250 Save $60 The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) is one of the most affordable devices in Moto's lineup. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, a dual camera setup on the back, and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. It's a great budget device, and it's ideal for browsing and staying up to date with friends and family. $190 at Amazon

Moto G Power (2023) $238 $300 Save $62 Moto G Power is the company's latest budget 5G Android smartphone that features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor, a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, a 50MP camera, and a big 5,000 mAh battery. Additionally, it also offers multidimensional sound with Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers. $238 at Amazon

Moto G Play 2023 $105 $170 Save $65 The Moto G Play (2023) is still the same device at its core and focuses on offering premium features at a budget-friendly price. It’s an excellent option for those who want to browse the web, connect with friends, and take photos on the go. $105 at Amazon

Moto G Pure $110 $160 Save $50 The Moto G Pure might be a 2021 midranger, but it's more affordable than ever. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and it's perfect for general tasks. If you want a phone that can make calls, browse the web, and scroll through socials, the G Pure will do an excellent job. $110 at Amazon