Quick Links
It’s Amazon Prime Day, which means that large phone manufacturers are offering massive savings on their devices. The latest company to join in the fun is Motorola. There is a wide range of Motorola smartphones now on sale, offering up to $525 in savings on select Moto Edge and Razr series smartphones.
However, it’s not only the high-end and premium devices that get the sweet treatment, and there are mind-blowing deals on the entire Moto G series lineup, including the Moto G Stylus, Play, Power, and other midranger and budget smartphones.
Officially called the Prime Big Deal Days sale, you’ll be able to shop around and save hundreds of dollars from now until the end of October 11. There are deals on everything, ranging from smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, home appliances, gaming consoles, and so much more. Be sure to take a look at some of our guides to find the perfect deal for you.
Save up to $379 on these Edge and Razr series smartphones
Motorola is offering up to $379 in savings on select Moto Edge and Razr series smartphones. You can save up to $100 off the latest Moto Edge (2023), letting you get the phone for only $500. The Moto Edge+ (2022) is also on offer for only $475, saving you over $525. There is also a deal on the latest Razr+ foldable that you could pick up for only $650, and the Think Phone (2023) that costs only $500 during Prime Day.
-
Motorola Edge (2023)$500 $600 Save $100
The Motorola Edge (2023) is a budget-friendly smartphone with 5G, and Wi-Fi 6E. It supports 68W fast wired charging, and comes with a large 6.6-inch display, perfect for watching videos and playing games. The back is covered by soft-vegan leather for a more luxurious feel.
-
Motorola Edge+ (2023)$650 $800 Save $150
Motorola Edge+ 2023 comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a beautiful looking 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It even features a set of three cameras on the back that gives it a lot of versatility. And for $799, it's one of the most bang for the buck devices available in 2023.
-
Motorola Edge (2022)$238 $250 Save $12
The Motorola Edge+ (2022) has a massive 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz screen and HDR10+. It’s equipped with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It’s excellent for gaming, multitasking, and communicating with friends and family.
-
Motorola Edge+ (2022)$475 $730 Save $255
Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 144Hz OLED display and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, powered by a 4800 mAh battery. Each of these components puts the device right alongside other flagship devices, making it a compelling option if you're looking for good endurance and high-tier performance. It has a decent camera system that can hold its own but isn't the best.
-
Motorola Razr+ (2023)$800 $1000 Save $200
The Motorola Razr+ (2023) (also known as Razr 40 Ultra in some regions) is the company's latest flip-style foldable. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED foldable display, a 3.6-inch cover screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 12MP and 13MP cameras, and much more.
-
Motorola ThinkPhone$500 $879 Save $379
The Motorola Think PHone is an excellent smartphone with 5G capability. It's durable with its military-grade 810H protection, and it has a large 6.6-inch P-OLED display with 144Hz. There's a triple camera setup, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery to ensure you can work and connect with friends and colleagues all day.
Save up to $115 on these G Series smartphones
If you’re looking to save some money, buying a G series Motorola smartphone may be a better option, especially if you’re looking for a great midranger with a stylus. The Motorola G Stylus 5G (2023) is now on sale for just $285, saving you up to $115. The Moto G 5G, Moto G Power, and Moto G Stylus 4G can also be found on sale for up to $62 off their retail prices.
-
Moto G Stylus (2023)$162 $200 Save $38
The Moto G Stylus is an excellent budget smartphone. It has a large 6.5-inch IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP camera on the back. It's an excellent affordable smartphone, and it has a built-in stylus that lets you draw, sketch, and take notes on the go.
-
Motorola G 5G (2023)$190 $250 Save $60
The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) is one of the most affordable devices in Moto's lineup. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, a dual camera setup on the back, and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. It's a great budget device, and it's ideal for browsing and staying up to date with friends and family.
-
Moto G Power (2023)$238 $300 Save $62
Moto G Power is the company's latest budget 5G Android smartphone that features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor, a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, a 50MP camera, and a big 5,000 mAh battery. Additionally, it also offers multidimensional sound with Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers.
-
Moto G Play 2023$105 $170 Save $65
The Moto G Play (2023) is still the same device at its core and focuses on offering premium features at a budget-friendly price. It’s an excellent option for those who want to browse the web, connect with friends, and take photos on the go.
-
Moto G Pure$110 $160 Save $50
The Moto G Pure might be a 2021 midranger, but it's more affordable than ever. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and it's perfect for general tasks. If you want a phone that can make calls, browse the web, and scroll through socials, the G Pure will do an excellent job.
Disclaimer
Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!