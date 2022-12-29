Score insane savings on some of Sony's best wireless headphones, where you will find the WH-1000XM5 and more on sale

Sony’s wireless headphones are undoubtedly some of the best options on the market. They deliver fantastic sound, great looks, outstanding battery life, and more. And they have just become more attractive thanks to Amazon’s latest deals, where you will find the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones and other great options on sale, with savings that go up to 51 percent off.

Amazon’s latest deals will help you save big bucks on some of Sony’s best wireless headphones, where you will find the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones starting at $348 after receiving a 13 percent discount. These are Sony’s latest model, and they arrive with an auto noise canceling optimized, amazing sound thanks to its new Integrated Processor V1, up to 30 hours of battery life, fast charging, crystal clear calls, and more than $50 savings.

Of course, you can also go for the previous generation Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones, which are also available for $348 after receiving a $50 price cut. This model will also get you a 4-month trial of Amazon Music, in case you’re interested.

Sony WH-1000XM5 The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

However, today’s best savings come with the Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are now receiving a 51 percent discount on its Amazon Exclusive Blue variant, which is now up for grabs for $123. These wireless headphones will also get you a 4-month Amazon Music trial, dual noise canceling, a long-lasting battery with fast charging support, and more.

And suppose you want more options to choose from. In that case, you can consider picking up a new pair of Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones for just $278 after receiving a 21 percent discount or get the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for just $150 thanks to an insane 55 percent discount.