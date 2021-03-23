We’ve found some great savings on Smart TVs, gaming, and regular monitors for you to choose from. First, we head over to Best Buy, where we find VIZIO’s 65-inch OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV getting an amazing $500 discount, meaning you can get your new Smart TV for $1,500. The next best option is found over at Amazon, where the Sony X750 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV is selling for $898, which translates to $401.99 savings.

If you’re still looking to spend less on a new Smart TV, you can grab a new 43-inch Samsung QLED Q60T Series for just $498 with $32 savings, or the Samsung Flat 32-inch QLED 4K 32Q50 Series Smart TV that’s now selling for $448 after receiving a $52 savings. Sharp’s 70-inch AQUOS Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV is also a nice option to consider if you want t larger display without breaking the bank since you can now get yours for $500 with $150 savings.

If you’re looking for affordable gaming monitors, you can get Samsung’s 24-inch curved LED gaming monitor that’s getting a $45 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $135. The next best thing comes from Sceptre, as its 27-inch LED monitor with 75Hz refresh rates is $9.98 off, so you can get one for $170. And if you’re willing to spend a bit more, you can grab the ASUS TUF Gaming 32-inch 1080P Curved Monitor for $2279 with $20 savings.

And if you’re looking for a regular monitor to help you get your work done while still saving some cash, you can get a new Dell 27-inch LED-backlit LCD Monitor that comes with FHD resolution and a $15 discount. This means that you will get your hands on a new monitor with very thin bezels for $155. The next option comes from HP, as the HP 24mh FHD Monitor is getting a $20 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $120.

If you like to take your work on the road, it would be best if you took a look at our previous deals posts featuring laptops. However, you may also want to consider a portable display, and you can get one right now for just $170. The portable Lepow Z1-Gamut 15.6” FHD Laptop Display comes with FHD resolution, 15.6-inches of screen real estate, and a $40 discount. However, you must click on the on-page coupon to get these savings; if not, you will only save $10 off your purchase.