Day two of Discover Samsung Deals are live with more savings for everyone looking to get the best discounts on Samsung products. Today’s best deals offer with the 2023 model of Samsung’s QN85 Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which is getting up to $500 instant savings. Savings start with the 55-inch QN85B, which now sells for $1,000 after the latest price drop. Samsung’s QN85 series arrives with excellent image quality thanks to its QLED 4K panel that will let you enjoy your favorite content with more than a billion shades of color, automatically enhanced resolution, and sound that reacts to the action of what happens on the screen.

Samsung QN85B Neo QLED TV $1000 $1500 Save $500 Samsung's QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV arrives with Quantum Mini LEDs for breathtaking color and contrast, a Neo Quantum Processor 4K to analyze your content and upscale it to 4K with AI-based deep learning, high dynamic contrast, vivid colors, vibrant 3D sound, Dolby Atmos, and more. $1,000 at Samsung

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You can also opt for the QN90B Series, which receives a very compelling price cut. This model usually sells for $1,900, but Discover Samsung lets you take one home for $1,200, translating to $700 instant savings. Or check out the QN95B model that usually sells for $2,400 but can now be yours for just $1,600.

You will also find crazy savings on Samsung’s 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K UHD 165Hz 1ms Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen, as it now sells for $2,000, which means you can pick one up and save $1,000. This is one of the best gaming monitors you can get from the chaebol, as it comes with a stunning curved display with 1ms response time and outstanding sound with Sound Dome. Remember that you can also use this baby vertically to adapt better to any game you’re playing now.

Discover Samsung Samsung's shopping event is back again for another week of daily discounts and flash deals. From the smallest accessories to the biggest appliances, nothing seems to be off-limits during Discover Samsung, so stay tuned and keep your eyes peeled. You never know what might pop up. See at Samsung

Samsung is also letting you pick up a Galaxy S22 Ultra with $128GB storage for less than $600 with an eligible trade-in. This model normally sells for $1,200, but you can get up to $650 instant trade-in credit with your current device. Remember that your device starts with 128GB storage space, but you can boost up your storage space to 256GB and 512GB by paying a little extra, and you would still be scoring some exciting savings. Finally, you can also score $1,500 in savings on a new Samsung Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub, which now sells for $2,999 if you’re in the market for a new refrigerator.